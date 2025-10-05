Kurdistan hosts first Asian Senior Chess tournament in Iraq

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Asian Senior Chess Championship kicked off on Sunday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, bringing together 44 players from 14 countries.

Delzar, head of the Khanzad Chess Club, told Shafaq News that this is the first event of its kind in Iraq, featuring professional players, including senior grandmasters over 50 who hold top international titles.

The participating countries are Iraq, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Yemen, Cambodia, Palestine, Oman, Afghanistan, and India, competing over nine days of matches.