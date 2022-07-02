Bodies of Iraqi Kurds drowned in the Aegean sea repatriated to Erbil

Shafaq News/ The bodies of three Iraqi Kurds killed when their boat sank in the Aegean sea while trying to reach Europe were repatriated on Saturday to the Kurdistan region, where their families were awaiting them.

The Summit (Lutke) Refugee Foundation said that the bodies who arrived earlier today at Erbil's International Airport belong to a woman and two children, six and nine years old.

At least three separate migrants' boats capsized in the Aegean Sea late last year, with about 30 people, including Kurds, dying in the water between December 22 and 25.