International chess tournament opens in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The fourth edition of an international chess tournament opened Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, with 62 players competing from across Iraq, according to organizers.

The five-day competition runs through August 15 and is organized by the Taj Chess Club and Academy.

Hussein Ali, head of the Taj Academy, said organizers had worked to distinguish this edition through the standard of its organization and the scale of participation, expressing hope that such events would strengthen the standing of chess as an intellectual and cultural sport that brings young people together in a competitive setting.