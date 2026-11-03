Shafaq News- Middle East

US Air Force refueling aircraft were among the most closely tracked flights over the Middle East on Tuesday, according to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, while an Israeli municipality confirmed that it had opened public shelters amid fears of renewed conflict with Iran and Hezbollah.

The platform said users were also closely monitoring other aircraft operating in the region, particularly flights arriving in and departing from Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the northern Israeli city of Karmiel said on Tuesday that its public shelters had been open for about two weeks on Mayor Moshe Koninsky's orders, as a precaution against possible renewed fighting with Iran and escalating tensions along the Lebanese border.

According to Israeli media, the municipality confirmed that the shelters were ready for use if needed, despite no new instructions from Israel's Home Front Command.

Sky News Arabia also reported preparations at major Israeli hospitals, including the clearing of parking areas for conversion into emergency departments.

The developments come after US forces carried out a limited strike against an Iranian air-defense facility, which President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday.

Trump had suggested in recent weeks that broader military operations against Iran could resume after the November 3 US congressional midterm elections, although he indicated on Monday that he might reconsider that course.