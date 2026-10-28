Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has urged several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the US military is relocating a Patriot missile defense system from Texas to the region and has withdrawn troops from bases where they faced potential threats. US forces are also replenishing ammunition stocks and preparing bombers and fighter jets for possible strikes.

An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join the roughly 20 US warships already deployed in the Middle East next month, the report added.

The White House declined to comment on "sensitive military plans that may or may not exist," adding that "President Donald Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

At a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, Trump remarked, "You'll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don't mind."

"We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury and defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise. And it will all end very soon," he added. "It could be over whenever I wanted it to be over."

Trump has previously indicated that he would not launch an attack on Iran before the midterm elections.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

In June, a memorandum of understanding was signed to pave the way for a final peace agreement. However, the process collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strategic waterway.