Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc on Tuesday called on the speaker of parliament to clarify the status of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) bill and explain why it had not reached the legislature nearly four weeks after the cabinet approved it and referred it to parliament.

In an official letter to the speaker, the bloc noted that the Council of Ministers had approved the bill on September 29, 2026, but it had yet to reach parliament as of the letter’s date. The bloc stressed that the legislation directly concerns the rights of PMF personnel and the families of those killed or wounded.

Sadiqoun urged parliament’s leadership to confirm whether it had formally received the bill. If not, the bloc called on the speaker to contact the prime minister and request its immediate submission, while explaining the delay.

The bloc also called for the bill to be referred to the relevant parliamentary committee and added to the legislature’s agenda upon arrival so it can be put to a vote in accordance with constitutional procedures.

The Iraqi cabinet, chaired by Ali al-Zaydi, approved the PMF bill during its 21st regular session on September 29 and referred it to parliament for a vote in accordance with the constitution.

Earlier, informed sources indicated that two draft laws concerning the PMF’s organizational structure and its service and retirement system were expected to reach parliament after several contentious provisions that had drawn US objections were removed.

In October 2025, the US Treasury Department added Al-Muhandis Company to its sanctions list, alleging that it was linked to the financing of armed factions and the facilitation of economic activities associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Iraqi government rejected the move and expressed regret at the time.