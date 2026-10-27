Shafaq News- Sanaa/Riyadh

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) targeted Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and Abha International Airport with a drone, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced on Tuesday.

Saree claimed that both attacks had hit their targets accurately and that the strike on Abha airport had disrupted air traffic.

Earlier in the day, he announced that the group had targeted two military transport aircraft with ballistic missiles, one at Najran Airport and the other at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

Saree also claimed that the Houthis had targeted the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province with a ballistic missile, setting off large fires at the site.

تمكنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية بعون الله تعالى من استهداف مصفاة رأس تنورة في المنطقة الشرقية بصاروخ باليستي وكانت الإصابة دقيقة بفضل الله وتسببت في نشوب حرائق ضخمة في الموقع المستهدف. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 27, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense reported that debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles had fallen in Riyadh, causing material damage to a building, a construction site and a vehicle.

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced earlier in the day that it had intercepted and destroyed seven aerial targets launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory. The coalition did not specify the targets.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.