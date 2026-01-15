Gulf states convinced Washington to pause military action against Iran

Shafaq News– Riyadh

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman persuaded US President Donald Trump to give Iran’s government more time and refrain from launching military strikes, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Thursday, citing a Saudi official.

The official, who requested anonymity, said the three Gulf states warned Washington of “dangerous reactions” if attacks were carried out inside Iran, emphasizing the potential regional consequences of such action.

According to the source, Riyadh, Doha, and Muscat remain in contact with the US administration regarding the Iran issue, maintaining diplomatic engagement as discussions continue.

Separately, three informed sources told AFP that the security alert level at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to the largest US military facility in the Middle East, was lowered earlier, after having been raised the previous day.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had been informed that plans for executions in Iran had been halted, adding, “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it’s stopped, it’s stopping, and there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions, so I’ve been told that on good authority,” remarks that were cited by US officials and media outlets as part of broader pressure on Tehran, including implicit warnings of possible military action should the situation escalate.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, denied in remarks with Fox News that Tehran plans to execute protesters, confirming that “hanging is out of the question.”

Iran’s nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.