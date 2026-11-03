Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Villarreal 6-0, and Manchester United staged a dramatic comeback against Roma on Tuesday in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

At Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the seventh minute before Raphinha struck twice in the second half, in the 52nd and 64th minutes. The victory handed Aston Villa their first defeat of the competition after three consecutive wins.

PSG delivered the night's biggest victory, scoring four goals in the opening 17 minutes against Villarreal through João Neves, Désiré Doué, Senny Mayulu, and Fabián Ruiz. Ruiz added another after halftime before David Boly completed the 6-0 rout, extending the French club's perfect start to four victories.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United overturned a two-goal halftime deficit to beat Roma 3-2. Matías Soulé and Donyell Malen had put the Italian side ahead before Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and Matheus Cunha scored twice in the closing stages. Cunha was subsequently sent off, but United held on to end a nine-match winless run.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 away from home through goals from Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer, while Inter Milan secured a 3-0 victory at Feyenoord. Galatasaray beat Stuttgart 2-0 thanks to an early double from Aleksey Batrakov.

Sporting CP edged Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0, LASK defeated Slovan Bratislava 4-0, and Bodø/Glimt drew 0-0 with Lille.

The fourth round continues on Wednesday, with Real Madrid visiting AEK Athens, Liverpool facing Fenerbahce, Manchester City traveling to RB Leipzig, and Arsenal meeting Slavia Prague.