Shafaq News

Barcelona came from behind to defeat Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul on Tuesday, securing its second consecutive victory in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Galatasaray took the lead through Alexey Batrakov in the 28th minute before João Cancelo equalized shortly before halftime. Fermín López put Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute from a Lamine Yamal assist, and Anthony Gordon added a third three minutes later, also assisted by Yamal. Substitute Karim Adeyemi completed the victory in the 65th minute.

The Turkish side also had a Victor Osimhen goal ruled out for offside in the first half. Barcelona's victory followed its 5-1 opening win over Feyenoord, giving Hansi Flick's side six points from two matches.

In Italy, Club Brugge stunned Inter Milan 4-3 at San Siro, with Nicolò Tresoldi scoring a hat-trick. The striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and added two second-half goals before Romeo Vermant struck in the 87th. Lautaro Martínez scored twice for Inter, while Ange-Yoan Bonny reduced the deficit in stoppage time.

Bayern Munich fought back from two goals down but conceded a late equalizer in a 3-3 draw with Norwegian side Viking. Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen gave the hosts a 2-0 first-half lead before Harry Kane scored twice and Luis Díaz put Bayern ahead. Herman Haugen equalized in the 90th minute to secure a point for Viking.

In London, Arsenal defeated Lille 3-0 after a goalless first half. Jurriën Timber opened the scoring in the 64th minute, Eberechi Eze doubled the advantage three minutes later, and Bukayo Saka completed the victory in the 71st.

Atlético Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0, with Pablo Barrios scoring inside the opening minute before Ademola Lookman added a second in the 79th. United defender Leny Yoro was sent off following a VAR review for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

In Spain, Villarreal recovered from an early deficit to defeat Napoli 3-1. Amir Rrahmani gave the Italian side an eighth-minute lead, but Georges Mikautadze and Santiago Mouriño scored three minutes apart to turn the match around. Substitute Tani Oluwaseyi added a third in the 86th minute.

Sporting CP maintained its perfect start with a 2-0 away victory over Lens. Luis Suárez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and Issa Doumbia doubled the lead in the second half.

Azerbaijan's Sabah recorded its first Champions League victory with a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague. Kaheem Parris broke the deadlock in the 49th minute before Joy-Lance Mickels sealed the result in the 88th.

In Germany, RB Leipzig secured a 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven, with Brajan Gruda scoring the decisive goal in the 75th minute.