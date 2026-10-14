Shafaq News

Real Madrid overturned a 3-1 deficit to defeat Roma 4-3 on Wednesday, scoring three goals in seven minutes to complete a dramatic late comeback in the UEFA Champions League.

Marten de Roon put Roma ahead in the 20th minute before Kylian Mbappé equalized five minutes later. Donyell Malen then struck twice early in the second half, giving the Italian side a 3-1 lead by the 57th minute.

Madrid manager José Mourinho responded with substitutions, and Carlos Espí pulled one back in the 83rd minute before Endrick headed home Arda Güler’s corner three minutes later. Antonio Rüdiger completed the turnaround in the 90th minute, converting another Güler corner to secure Madrid’s second consecutive Champions League victory.

In England, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé scored within two minutes of each other before Vitinha made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute. Erling Haaland scored twice for City in the second half, but Maghnes Akliouche added PSG’s fourth to secure the victory.

Liverpool thrashed Austrian side LASK 6-3, with Bradley Barcola scoring his first hat-trick for the club. Ronald Araújo, Jeremie Frimpong, and Lewis Koumas also scored for Liverpool, while Florian Flecker struck twice and Robert Ljubičić added another for the hosts.

Aston Villa recorded the night’s biggest victory, defeating Fenerbahçe 6-0 at Villa Park. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Nicolas Jackson struck twice before halftime. Ross Barkley added two more goals in the second half, including a penalty, and Tammy Abraham completed the rout in the 90th minute.

In Spain, Real Betis came from 2-1 down to beat Porto 3-2. Abde Ezzalzouli put the hosts ahead shortly after halftime, but Gabri Veiga and Samu Aghehowa turned the match in Porto’s favor. Cucho Hernández equalized in the 74th minute before Isco converted a penalty to seal the victory.

In the Netherlands, Feyenoord defeated Como 3-2 after falling behind to an early Assane Diao goal. Gjivai Zechiël equalized in the 20th minute, and Anis Hadj Moussa put Feyenoord ahead after halftime. An own goal from Como goalkeeper Robert Sánchez extended the lead before Anastasios Douvikas scored in stoppage time.

Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt secured a 1-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund, with Fredrik Sjøvold scoring the decisive goal in the 52nd minute.

Shakhtar Donetsk defeated AEK Athens 3-1 after Lovro Majer had given the Greek side the lead. Pedrinho equalized before halftime, while Vinicius Augusto and Gleiker Mendoza scored late goals to secure the victory.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart beat Slovan Bratislava 3-0, with Deniz Undav opening the scoring in the 29th minute. An own goal from Sandro Cruz doubled the German side’s advantage before Ermedin Demirović added a third in the closing stages.