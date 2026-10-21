Shafaq News

Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, maintaining its perfect start to the UEFA Champions League league phase with a third consecutive victory ahead of Sunday's El Clásico against Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring shortly before halftime after Leipzig had threatened early, forcing Thibaut Courtois into several saves. Arda Güler doubled Madrid's advantage in the second half before Kylian Mbappé added a third.

Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for Leipzig in the closing stages, but substitute Yan Diomande restored Madrid's three-goal advantage with a volley to complete the victory for José Mourinho's side.

In Italy, Manchester United suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como, extending its winless run to seven matches and increasing pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

Nico Paz opened the scoring in the second minute, set up Anastasios Douvikas early in the second half, and scored again in the 57th. Jacobo Ramón added Como's fourth in the 76th minute, while Joshua Zirkzee headed home United's consolation goal in stoppage time.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich and Arsenal drew 2-2. Eberechi Eze gave Arsenal the lead before Alphonso Davies equalized. Harry Kane converted a second-half penalty to put Bayern ahead, but Declan Rice scored in the 82nd minute to secure a point for the visitors.

The result extended Bayern's unbeaten home run in Champions League group-stage and league-phase matches to 40.

Elsewhere in England, Aston Villa defeated Norwegian side Viking 3-1 at Villa Park, with Ross Barkley among the scorers. Peter Christiansen scored for the visitors, but Villa secured its third consecutive victory in the competition.

In France, Galatasaray recovered from a 2-1 deficit to beat Lille 4-2. Yunus Akgün opened the scoring before Soriba Diaoune struck twice for Lille. Alexey Batrakov equalized, a Nabil Bentaleb own goal restored Galatasaray's advantage, and Victor Osimhen completed the victory.

Belgian side Club Brugge defeated Lens 3-0, securing its second Champions League victory of the season after its earlier 4-3 win over Inter Milan.

Inter recovered from that defeat with a 1-0 home victory over Shakhtar Donetsk despite finishing with 10 men following Alessandro Bastoni's dismissal.

In Spain, Real Betis edged Feyenoord 1-0 through an Isco penalty, recording its third consecutive victory in the league phase.

Austrian side LASK came from behind to defeat Sporting CP 3-2 in Lisbon, claiming its first victory of the competition this season.