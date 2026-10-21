Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is prepared to give diplomacy another chance if the United States demonstrates a genuine willingness to rebuild trust and reach a fair agreement, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

In an article published by the Financial Times, Araghchi warned that renewed US military action against Iran would result in an even greater strategic failure for Washington. Tehran, he said, sought a fair and lasting agreement but wanted Washington to demonstrate a genuine commitment to ending the conflict.

Araghchi also outlined a seven-day proposal presented to Washington through mediators during September's UN General Assembly meetings. Under the proposal, Washington would fulfill commitments Tehran said it had already made, allowing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume on the sixth day and negotiations on a final agreement to begin on the seventh.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately said he had instructed the military, Mossad, and other security agencies to work toward overthrowing Iran's government. He accused Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei of following his father's path by pursuing nuclear weapons, arguing that removing the government was the only way to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat.

On October 20, Netanyahu said Iran would not obtain a nuclear weapon while he remained prime minister. Israel Hayom reported the same day that Israeli and US officials were concerned Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leadership could accelerate efforts to develop a nuclear bomb.