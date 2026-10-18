Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his call for regime change in Iran, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Sunday that the Middle East was on the brink of a full-scale war, urging diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu argued that eliminating the threat posed by Tehran ultimately required removing Iran's ruling establishment.

He accused Iran of pursuing nuclear and missile capabilities that threatened Israel and other countries, while praising US President Donald Trump's military and economic pressure on Tehran.

His remarks came ahead of Israel's October 27 parliamentary election. Earlier this week, Netanyahu said he did not favor launching a preemptive strike against Iran before the vote, although he warned that Israel would respond forcefully to any attack.

Meanwhile, Lavrov warned of the risk of a full-scale regional war during a joint news conference in Manama with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi.

He urged efforts to address the underlying causes of tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including implementing the US-Iran understanding reached under the Islamabad Memorandum.

Lavrov also expressed support for a political settlement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah), citing a 2023 roadmap developed with Saudi participation as a possible basis for negotiations.

He called for a broader regional security framework involving Gulf Arab states, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and other neighboring countries, with support from international partners.

Earlier, addressing the ninth ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Bahrain, Lavrov said Moscow supported Arab peace efforts aimed at preventing renewed large-scale conflict.

He also advocated a collective security framework based on direct dialogue among regional states, with potential involvement from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The remarks come amid continuing tensions over Iran's nuclear program, restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.