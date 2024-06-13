Iran, Iraq "pillars" of regional security, says Iranian FM: calls for Islamic action to stop Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Iran and Iraq are "two fundamental pillars" for regional security and stability, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said on Thursday, urging Islamic and Arab nations to leverage their resources to halt the war in Gaza.

Bagheri made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad earlier today.

"My visit aims to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Iraq," he stated. "There is no hesitation or procrastination in this regard. We have the will and determination at the highest levels in Iran, and we are witnessing the same in Iraq."

The Iranian official praised the "strong, solid, comprehensive, and deep" relations between Iran and Iraq, stressing that "there are many common points and interests between us. If we want to look for differences, we must use dialogue to find them."

Bagheri stressed that "Iran and Iraq are two fundamental pillars in this region, and we have a shared responsibility to promote security, peace, and stability."

"We have emphasized the need to end the war crimes and genocide in Gaza," he added. "We agree that Islamic countries should use their resources and capabilities to stop these crimes. Iraq and we agree on this matter, and we are trying to use our resources and capabilities to support the oppressed Palestinian people."

Bagheri warned that "the Zionists may make another mistake by expanding the circle of war in the region," alluding to the Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the potential opening of a front with Hezbollah.

"The war crimes committed by the Zionist entity must be stopped without any conditions and as soon as possible," Iran's Acting Foreign Minister said.

Bagheri arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier today for talks with senior officials. Afterward, he will be heading to Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region.