Shafaq News- Basra

A drone fell into the sea near an oil tanker in Iraqi territorial waters, a security source in Basra province, in southern Iraq, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The Iraqi naval force received information from the crew of the Corden Eikel, a tanker carrying heavy fuel oil, that two drones had been spotted, the source added, noting that one fell into the sea about 200 meters from the tanker without exploding, while the second was lost from sight.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an unidentified projectile struck a tanker 30 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw port. UKMTO said the incident occurred on October 20. All crew members were safe, and no damage or environmental impact was reported.