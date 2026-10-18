Shafaq News- London/ Abu Dhabi

A tugboat was struck by two unidentified projectiles off the United Arab Emirates, slightly injuring one person and damaging the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.

The incident occurred northeast of Khor Fakkan as the tugboat was sailing south. Despite the damage, the boat continued on its route.

UKMTO WARNING 177-26 Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/ts2UpBsX5d #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/cqRXEpdnKR — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 18, 2026

UKMTO did not identify the vessel or provide details about its flag or ownership.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.