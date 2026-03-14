Kurdistan condemns attack on UAE consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil (Updated at 18:27)

The government of the Kurdistan Region (KRG) on Saturday condemned an attack targeting the consulate general of the United Arab Emirates in Erbil, describing it as a violation of international law and the sovereignty of both the region and Iraq.

In a statement, KRG denounced the strike on the Emirati mission and other attacks targeting institutions, diplomatic missions, and consulates in the Kurdistan Region.

The statement described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and a clear breach of international law, urging the federal government in Baghdad to fulfill its legal responsibilities and curb “illegal armed groups.”

In a separate statement, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region also rejected the attack that injured two security guards and damaged the consulate building, stressing that Baghdad must “uphold its responsibility to safeguard diplomatic representatives, prevent the recurrence of such attacks, and identify and hold accountable those responsible.”