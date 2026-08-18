Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, the UAE Foreign Ministry declared on Tuesday.

Afra Al Hameli, director of the Ministry's Strategic Communications Department, reaffirmed the Emirates' commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as means of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region. He also reiterated the UAE's resolve to safeguard the integrity of the international financial system in line with international law and global standards.

مديرة الاتصال الإستراتيجي في وزارة الخارجية: وقف جميع الأنشطة والتبادلات التجارية والمعاملات المالية مع إيرانDirector of the Strategic Communications Department at MoFA: All Trade, Commercial Exchange, and Financial Transactions with Iran Halted pic.twitter.com/PQczXyDNRX — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) August 18, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE reported that two ballistic missiles launched from Iran had targeted maritime traffic near Abu Dhabi. The incident followed the Foreign Ministry's accusation last week that Iran had attacked two ADNOC vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, urging Tehran to cease its hostilities.