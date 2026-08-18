Shafaq News- Mokha

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Tuesday that a cargo ship was struck by multiple unidentified projectiles about 40 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Mocha on Monday.

The vessel was uncrewed at the time of the incident and sustained damage that would cost more to repair than its insured value, the agency added, noting that relevant authorities had launched an investigation to determine the nature of the incident and identify those responsible.

On August 15, Yemen’s Mocha port administration suspended commercial and maritime operations after more than 25 Houthi (Ansarallah) missiles struck the area in recent days, killing seven people and causing an estimated $16 million in damage.

Located at the southern entrance to the Red Sea and serving as a gateway to the Suez Canal —one of the world's main trade arteries linking Europe and Asia— the Bab al-Mandab Strait is 29 km (18 miles) wide at its narrowest point. It is considered one of the world's most important shipping routes and a key corridor for global energy shipments, accounting for around 15% of global maritime trade.