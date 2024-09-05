UK warns of fake entity targeting vessels in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that a fake entity has been impersonating them, requesting commercial vessels to provide their locations in the Red Sea, where tensions have risen due to Houthi attacks.

“UKMTO has been aware of an entity declaring itself to be from UKMTO and requesting vessels to switch on their AIS and provide present position update,” UKMTO posted on X, requesting Masters to “verify any calls from UKMTO using the information published in BMPS or on Maritime Security Chart Q6009.”

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it concluded.