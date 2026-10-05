Shafaq News- Hormuz

A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging its engine room as maritime attacks in the strategic waterway continue to increase, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The vessel was later identified by maritime security sources as the Liberia-flagged LIPSI, managed by Greece-based Dynacom Tankers Management.

UKMTO said the tanker’s master reported that the projectile caused damage and a fire in the engine room. The crew remained safe, and no environmental impact was reported.

Responsibility has not been established, and UKMTO did not identify the type or origin of the projectile.

UKMTO WARNING 156-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/451MdQN4dS #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/UmNf4vwhLS — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 5, 2026

In a separate incident on Monday, UKMTO said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed another tanker entering the Strait about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, and ordered it to turn back or risk being targeted.

The tanker complied with the instruction. No attack or casualties were reported in that incident.

Maritime security risks around Hormuz have risen sharply, with at least seven tanker attacks reported during the first week of October, including strikes on the LIPSI and KAZIMAH III. No crew deaths were reported in those attacks.

Despite the security deterioration, oil shipments through the region have partially recovered. Data cited by Reuters showed Middle Eastern crude exports exceeded pre-war levels on several days in late September.