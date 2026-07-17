Tanker struck by projectile off Oman

Shafaq News- London

A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman, causing minor structural damage but no injuries or pollution, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

In a statement, UKMTO said the vessel reported being hit while sailing about 19 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. All crew members were safe and accounted for, and the vessel continued its voyage to its next port of call.

Regional tensions continued as United States and Iranian forces exchanged strikes for a sixth consecutive night, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting fresh attacks on Iranian military targets and Iran saying it struck American forces across the Gulf.