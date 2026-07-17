Komala headquarters targeted again in Surdas

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A new missile struck the headquarters of the Iranian opposition group Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) in Surdas (Surdash), north of Al-Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, on Friday, marking the second attack on the group within hours.

A local source told Shafaq News that preliminary information indicated that the strike caused only material damage, with no casualties reported so far.

According to Komala, the first attack killed nine, and more than 40 Iranian attacks on its positions in Iraqi Kurdistan were recorded over the past 39 days, involving over 100 missiles and drones.