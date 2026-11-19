Shafaq News- Baghdad

A senior figure in Iraq’s Asaib Ahl Al-Haq accused some Kataib Hezbollah leaders on Thursday of directing a nearly three-year media campaign to discredit his movement and called on the faction to end it.

“It is unacceptable for the smear campaigns and media attacks targeting us for nearly three years to continue. Unfortunately, they are being directed by some of your leaders,” Jawad Al-Talibawi said in a statement addressed to Kataib Hezbollah.

Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, led by Qais Al-Khazali, has clashed with Kataib Hezbollah over senior security posts and, more recently, over the government’s push to bring weapons under state control. Asaib Ahl Al-Haq said it was willing to hand over its weapons under the plan. Kataib Hezbollah rejected the government’s disarmament deadline.

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