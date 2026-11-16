Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Iran's Navy said.

The vessel had entered the area without authorization and was sailing with its navigation systems switched off. The collision caused extensive damage and left the tanker unable to move, making itthe fourth such incident in the area within 24 hours, according to the navy.

It warned that disabling tracking systems and entering restricted waters without permission posed serious risks to ships, urging vessels to follow navigation regulations and coordinate with Iranian armed forces to ensure safe passage through the strait.