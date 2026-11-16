Shafaq News- Manama

Bahrain's High Criminal Court sentenced 64 people to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years on Monday over an alleged plot linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), the 69 defendants included 60 Shiite clerics and nine associates, including religious reciters. Fifty-six were in custody, while 13 clerics faced trial in absentia.

BIRD condemned the verdicts, citing allegations of torture, coerced confessions, and restrictions on the defense. The organization also criticized the court's decision to advance the verdict from November 22 to November 16 at the prosecution's request, with lawyers receiving notice only the previous evening.

Bahrain's Public Prosecution accused the defendants of seeking to overthrow the government by force, promoting Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine (a Shia political doctrine developed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini) through mosques and religious gatherings, and raising funds without authorization.

Prosecutors cited recordings of sermons, documents, seized devices, and statements from defendants as evidence. Authorities confiscated cash worth approximately 935,000 Bahraini dinars, while the court ordered the forfeiture of more than eight million dinars for charitable purposes and fined some defendants 100,000 dinars.

On July 14, a Bahraini court sentenced three people to life imprisonment in two separate cases involving alleged espionage for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).