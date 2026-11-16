Shafaq News- Olympia

Iraq’s youth Muay Thai team finished fourth at the 2026 World Championships in Olympia, Greece, with 25 medals, including 11 golds, five silvers and nine bronzes.

Iraqi Muay Thai Federation President Mustafa Jabbar Alak said the medals demonstrated the young athletes’ technical skills and ability to compete with leading national teams at one of the sport’s major international championships.

The championship was organized by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA). More than 800 young athletes from five continents attended its opening ceremony on November 8.