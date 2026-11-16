Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government is considering merging the Oil and Electricity Ministries into a single Ministry of Energy, an informed source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The government is coordinating with the political parties that nominated the two ministers to agree on arrangements to maintain electricity supplies and oil exports under the proposed merger, the source said.

Discussions remain preliminary, and any agreement will depend on domestic and regional developments, particularly the oil-smuggling crisis in Jurf Al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhr) and the regional conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Last week, a source close to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi told Shafaq News that the premier had begun reviewing his cabinet’s performance, although no reshuffle was planned at the time.

Parliament granted confidence to Al-Zaidi and 14 ministers on May 14, 2026. On October 15, it approved nominees for vacant and newly established ministries, including Tourism and Digital Economy and Governance.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at 100 days: Iraq's toughest tests still ahead