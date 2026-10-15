Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of predominantly Shiite political parties, welcomed the completion of Iraq's cabinet on Thursday.

In a statement, the CF said the completed cabinet represents an important step toward strengthening political stability, improving the functioning of state institutions, and implementing the government's program.

On October 15, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said the appointment of three deputy prime ministers and approval of 11 cabinet nominees would strengthen his government's ability to address economic and security challenges and fulfill its commitments.

The parliamentary vote took place during a session chaired by Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi and attended by 261 lawmakers.