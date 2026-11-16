Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An Iraqi committee investigating oil smuggling left Kirkuk for Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday to continue its inquiries, a source familiar with the investigation told Shafaq News.

The committee, formed by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, will conduct inquiries in Al-Sulaymaniyah before visiting the Bashmakh border crossing with Iran, the source said.

Investigators arrived in Kirkuk earlier in the day and met security commanders, oil-sector officials and representatives of government and security agencies to hear their accounts and gather information and records.

The visit follows Al-Zaidi’s receipt of a report from the committee investigating oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr). Previously disclosed findings indicated that investigators had confirmed smuggling operations and identified oil-refining facilities in the area.

Al-Zaidi subsequently ordered suspects referred to the judiciary and removed several senior security, military and administrative officials from their posts.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control