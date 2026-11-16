Shafaq News-Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered part of the emergency budget allocated to projects in Nineveh province on Monday.

The announcement came during a meeting with lawmakers and local government officials representing all of Nineveh’s communities to discuss stability, public services and development projects.

Al-Zaidi said the government was moving ahead with an industrial city along the Development Road route in Nineveh to create jobs and support economic growth.

He instructed the defense and agriculture ministers to oversee follow-up on project completion, operations at Mosul International Airport and the rehabilitation of border crossings in the province.

Their assignments also included payments and benefits for families of those officially recognized as martyrs, issues concerning Sinjar district and the return of displaced people to their home areas.

The Development Road is a planned 1,200-kilometer transport corridor connecting the Grand Faw Port in Basra with Turkiye and European markets.

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