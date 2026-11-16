Shafaq News- Babil

Security forces moved toward Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, in Iraq’s Babil province on Monday evening after reinforcements arrived to support Kataib Hezbollah amid fears of a possible armed confrontation, a security source told Shafaq News.

The reinforcements were deployed to back Kataib Hezbollah if fighting erupted with government forces, according to the source, who suggested that the additional personnel may belong to armed factions allied with the group.

Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service units stationed in nearby provinces also headed toward Jurf Al-Sakhr to reinforce military forces already deployed in the area.

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