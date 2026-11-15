Iraq deploys military reinforcements near Jurf Al-Sakhr

Iraq deploys military reinforcements near Jurf Al-Sakhr
2026-11-15T21:26:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Babil

Military reinforcements arrived near Jurf Al-Sakhr (Al-Nasr) in northern Babil province on Sunday evening, a security source told Shafaq News, as tensions escalated between the Iraqi government and Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned armed faction that holds sway in the area.

The source did not specify the number of personnel deployed or the units involved.

Earlier today, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, had decided to send official security forces into Jurf Al-Sakhr. Al-Aboudi said the government would carry out the decision soon.

Government and political sources told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi had given Kataib Hezbollah a final deadline, expiring on November 20, to hand over security responsibility for the area to government forces. A Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) unit could be deployed to establish control if the faction fails to comply.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon