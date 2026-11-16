Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Coordination Framework (CF) made no mention of Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, in its statement following Monday's meeting with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, focusing instead on the federal budget and economic stability.

The bloc also reviewed political and security developments in Iraq and abroad, along with ways to improve the performance of its internal committees and strengthen coordination.

Earlier on Monday, an informed source told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi had clashed with several CF leaders over his insistence on enforcing Friday evening's deadline for withdrawal of Kataib Hezbollah from Jurf Al-Sakhr and establishing government control, despite warnings of security repercussions in several cities. A heated exchange with Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri preceded the prime minister's departure, while the other leaders remained.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control