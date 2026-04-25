Coordination Framework meets as Iraq PM deadline nears

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF) held a late-night meeting at Iraq’s Government Palace in Baghdad on Saturday in a renewed attempt to resolve the deadlock over naming the country’s next prime minister, a political source told Shafaq News.

The CF —a coalition of predominantly Shiite parties holding 162 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament— has repeatedly failed to agree on a single nominee.

According to the source, the talks aim to “bridge differences” within the bloc and move toward a consensus formula that can secure internal approval.

The dispute extends beyond candidate names to the nomination mechanism itself, including whether the decision should be reached through political consensus or a vote within the alliance, as well as guarantees over the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

Under Article 76 of Iraq’s constitution, the bloc must submit its nominee to President Nizar Amedi within 15 days of his election on already held April 11, setting an April 26 deadline. The designated candidate would then have 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence.

Read more: Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a prime minister