Iraq’s ruling bloc set to decide new premier within days

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Finalizing the selection of a new prime minister and reviewing electoral entitlements will be central focus of the Coordination Framework’s (CF) upcoming meeting, a senior figure within the framework told Shafaq News on Monday.

Fahd Al-Jubouri, a leader in the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) headed by Ammar Al-Hakim and a member of the CF— the Shiite Iraqi alliance that recently emerged as the largest parliamentary bloc —indicated that the meeting aims to narrow the candidates list from nine names currently under consideration, potentially reducing it to three.

“The leading contenders for the premiership at this stage are Bassem Al-Badri, head of Iraq’s Accountability and Justice Parliamentary Commission, and Hamid Al-Shatri, director of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS),” he noted, while flagging that a third figure from outside the original list could still surface if consensus does not coalesce around the two names.

Al-Jubouri dismissed claims of political deadlock within the CF over naming a prime minister, referring to ongoing dialogue and negotiations, including bilateral and trilateral meetings among its components. He projected that an understanding on a new prime minister could take shape within days.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003 on November 11, recording nationwide turnout above 56%. Final results ratified by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) showed Shiite parties securing 187 seats, Sunni blocs winning 77 seats, and Kurdish parties taking 56 seats.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the premiership goes to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd.

