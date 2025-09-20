Iraq's CF demands guarantees from US

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq's ruling bloc, the Coordination Framework (CF), delivered a message to the United States through Iraq’s presidential delegation attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a source reported to Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, the CF —a political alliance of predominantly Shiite parties— seeks assurances that the US will uphold the recent security agreement, shield Iraq from external attacks under any pretext, andhonor the agreed timeline for US troop withdrawals.

He added that Washington’s response could shape the trajectory of bilateral relations, particularly in economic and investment sectors, noting that Iraq has fully met its obligations under the deal.

The security partnership between Iraq and the United States is based on key agreements, including the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) and the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which define the framework for military cooperation and the presence of US troops.