EXCLUSIVE: Iraq’s CF may hold urgent meeting over Al-Sudani-Rubio call

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is expected to hold an urgent meeting to discuss the details of the phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Fatah Alliance said on Wednesday.

Al-Sudani received a call from Rubio on Tuesday, during which they discussed overall bilateral relations between Iraq and the US, according to a statement from al-Sudani's media office. However, the US State Department revealed additional details not included in the media statement, including the importance of limiting Iranian influence in Iraq.

In response, Uday al-Khudran from the Fatah Alliance, one of the main Shiite blocs, told Shafaq News, "Since the onset of the regional crisis, Iraq, through its government, has worked to stay away from the conflict and war zones. All of the CF's previous meetings have emphasized keeping Iraq out of any regional or international axis."

"The CF is expected to hold an urgent and important meeting in the next two days to discuss the warnings or threats delivered by US Secretary of State to PM al-Sudani, in order to reach outcomes and agreements that would prevent Iraq from facing any US sanctions or decisions that could negatively impact the country's internal situation,” he added.