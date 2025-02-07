Iraq’s Al-Sudani to Trump: Exemption for importing Iranian gas needed

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani urged the administration of US President Donald Trump to reinstate Iraq’s exemption for importing Iranian gas after its cancellation.

Trump recently revoked Iraq’s waiver allowing it to import electricity and gas from Iran as part of a new round of sanctions on Tehran.

"The previous administration exempted us from these sanctions. Our government requested the continuation of this exemption and took the initiative to invest in associated gas,” Al-Sudani said in an interview with Al-Sharq. Iraq aims to halt gas imports by 2028 to achieve "energy independence," he added, stressing the importance of maintaining the exemption throughout this period.

Regarding Iraq’s energy projects with neighboring countries, the PM noted that the country has begun integrating its power grid with these states to meet its energy needs as part of the “regional integration we seek with our brothers.” The connection with Jordan has already been established, currently supplying western Iraq with power. By 2025, the country reportedly expects to complete integration with Kuwait and the Gulf states, and agreements have been signed to connect Iraq with Saudi Arabia. Iraq has also linked its grid with Turkiye and has started receiving electricity, effectively connecting to the European power network.

"The Iraqi government has found solutions... We trust that our friends in the United States will understand our plans and allow us to continue using Iranian gas until our projects are completed… Then, we will no longer require imported gas," Al-Sudani confirmed.

For years, Iraq has depended on electricity and gas imports from Iran, especially during the peak summer months, relying on recurring US waivers granted multiple times each year.

The country has recently sought to import gas from Turkmenistan, which would also pass through Iranian pipelines. However, this plan has not yet been implemented due to logistical and financial challenges.