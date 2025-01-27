EXCLUSIVE: Iraq’s CF has no concerns about Trump sanctions, eyes stronger ties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Coordination Framework (CF), comprising the Shiite political forces that form PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government, confirmed it has “no concerns” about US President Donald Trump imposing sanctions on the country.

Ali Nima, a CF MP, told Shafaq News, “The Framework is not concerned about Trump, and the fears of potential sanctions on Iraq are unfounded and far from reality,” adding, “Baghdad and Washington maintain good relations on various levels.”

“The CF does not believe that the Republican president will take any action against Iraq… On the contrary, he will work to strengthen the relationship," he pointed out. "We are striving to enhance this relationship in the upcoming period."

The MP further noted that "the United States is a nation of institutions with a consistent policy toward other countries, including Iraq… Changing the president does not alter this policy or lead to hostile actions against Washington's friends, including Iraq.”

Since Trump's election victory, Republican lawmakers have reportedly worked to rally the new administration against certain Iraqi figures, accusing some of “full allegiance” to Iran and urging the US president to take action against them.

Trump's new team, experts suggest, includes some of the “strongest opponents” of the Iranian axis and is “highly critical” of the previous administrations of Joe Biden and Barack Obama, believing these administrations handed Iraq over to Iran.