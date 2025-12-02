Iraq’s CF huddles over US Envoy's 'major changes' vow

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) on Tuesday, addressed US President Donald Trump’s Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya’s recent political statements, underscoring the need for a balanced public messaging.

On November 30, Savaya indicated he would visit Iraq within two weeks, pointing that "major changes are coming, and from now on everyone will see actions instead of words."

Rahim Al-Aboudi, a member of the CF - the predominantly Shiite political alliance recently emerging as the largest bloc following Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections- conveyed to Shafaq News that the meeting also reinforced the Framework’s authority in forming the next government, particularly regarding the selection of a prime minister.

"The CF is taking into account international pressure on political and security issues, as well as the potential consequences of influential parties boycotting the next government," he added.

The move comes as Iraq enters a decisive phase of government formation. Uncertainty over the premiership persists despite caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar Wal-Tanmiya) Coalition winning 46 seats—the largest of any single bloc. Al-Sudani faces significant hurdles to securing a second term amid divisions within the CF, which originally supported him in 2022.

Former PM Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition (E'tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun) captured 29 seats, and the Shiite Dawa Party, which he also leads, has formally proposed him for a third term.

Meanwhile, Sunni forces won 77 seats and have established a National Political Council to coordinate their positions, while Kurdish parties secured 56 seats. Both blocs are expected to play major roles in the negotiations that will shape Iraq’s next government—a process that in recent years has extended over several months.

