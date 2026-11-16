Shafaq News- Erbil

Kerosene prices remain high in Erbil despite a recent decline following announcements of government supplies, with traders awaiting deliveries and distribution instructions as winter approaches.

A Shafaq News market tour found higher-quality heating fuel selling for roughly 330,000–350,000 Iraqi dinars (about $193–$204) per barrel, with home delivery adding to the cost.

The federal government has approved supplying the Kurdistan Region with 50 million liters of kerosene, according to the regional Natural Resources Ministry. That would cover approximately 19% of estimated demand of 268.7 million liters. Iraq’s Oil Ministry has set the base price at 250 dinars (about $0.15) per liter.

Trader Hemen Khoshnaw told Shafaq News that some grades sell for 345,000–350,000 dinars (about $201–$204) per barrel, rising to around 355,000–360,000 dinars (about $207–$210) with delivery. Prices vary by fuel quality, destination and transport costs.

He said prices had fallen by 30,000–50,000 dinars (about $18–$29) following reports that government distribution was imminent, after delivered prices peaked at about 390,000 dinars (about $228). Actual distribution could bring prices down to 300,000 dinars (about $175) or less, he said.

A distribution agent known as Haji said government announcements had yet to translate into deliveries. Distribution would normally begin in October, he said, but agents had received no instructions identifying collection points, allocations or delivery arrangements.

Even prices below 200,000 dinars (about $117) per barrel could remain difficult for many families to afford, he added.

Another trader, Mohammed, said prices had eased slightly over the past two days, but supplies remained scarce. He warned that prices could rise again if the promised deliveries failed to arrive.