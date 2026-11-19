Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Western Iraq’s Al-Anbar province’s health department put all hospitals and health facilities on their highest level of alert Thursday after Al-Anbar Operations Command notified it of a military operation scheduled for dawn Friday.

The order took effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice. It requires staff to stay on site unless administrators authorize them to leave and calls for specialist doctors and duty teams to maintain round-the-clock coverage.

The department ordered emergency and intensive care units and operating rooms to prepare for emergencies. It directed hospitals in Al-Amiriyah, Al-Karma, Fallujah and Ramadi to stock enough blood and blood products and replenish reserves of essential medicines and medical supplies.

Ambulance centers were ordered to operate at full readiness. Hospital administrators were instructed to address shortages immediately and report any emergency requiring the department’s intervention.

Separately, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a unified security command in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, in northern Babil province. Iraq’s armed forces were placed on Level C alert.