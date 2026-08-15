Houthi strikes force Yemen’s Mocha port to suspend operations

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Mocha port suspended commercial and maritime operations on Saturday after more than 25 Houthi (Ansarallah) missiles struck the area in recent days, killing seven people and causing an estimated $16 million in damage, the port administration announced at a news conference.

The Houthis have intensified attacks on Mocha, including ballistic missile strikes and extensive drone activity. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree acknowledged carrying out strikes on the city, saying they targeted forces, weapons, and military boats.

The attacks have coincided with renewed Houthi operations against positions held by forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government in Marib, Hadramout, and Hodeidah, alongside attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has warned that the country faces its “most serious risk of returning to full-scale war since the 2022 truce,” pointing to recent violence in Mocha, Marib, and Hadramout that has caused military and civilian casualties.

Mocha lies on Yemen’s western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key route for international shipping, and serves as an important maritime outlet for areas controlled by Yemen’s government.