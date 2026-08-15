West Asia gold for Iraq U19 women in table tennis

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s U19 women’s table tennis team won gold at the West Asia Championships in Amman on Saturday, with Nasma Moayad, Barin Shakhwan, and Athmar Aqeel representing the title-winning side.

Iraq remains in contention across several other categories, with the U15 team set to face Saudi Arabia in the final, the U13 boys and men’s teams reaching the semifinals, and both U11 teams advancing to their respective finals.

The national delegation will also compete in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events as the tournament continues.