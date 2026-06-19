Diyala's largest tennis center rises from landfill site

Shafaq News- Baqubah

A waste dump in the Nahr al-Hijiya area of central Baqubah has given way to Diyala province's largest tennis complex, now training dozens of players across age groups, according to the head of the provincial tennis federation.

Majid Khalil told Shafaq News that the center was established roughly ten years ago on a site previously used as a landfill, transformed through individual initiative into a multi-court facility drawing an increasing number of male and female trainees.

The center runs structured programs beginning with children of four years old, with curricula and equipment adapted to each age group through to advanced competitive levels, Khalil said. It currently operates dedicated courts for juniors, youth, and adult players of both sexes, preparing athletes for local and international competition.

Tennis has a long history in Diyala, according to Khalil, who traced the sport's roots in the province to the 1950s, when a European company constructing the Iron Bridge in Baqubah brought engineers and technicians who built courts near their residential compounds. The game took hold and has remained part of the province's sporting culture since.

Several players trained at the center have gone on to represent both Diyala and Iraq in Arab, Asian, and international tournaments, Khalil said, naming Nour Majid and Naba Abbas among them. He called on relevant authorities to broaden support for individual sports and not limit institutional attention to football.

Player Sara Nawar told Shafaq News she began training at the center roughly nine years ago, practices four days a week during school holidays, and reduces sessions to Fridays and Saturdays during the academic term. “I competed in multiple tournaments across Iraq, placing fourth nationally at a competition held in Erbil.”

Player Mohammed Tariq Mohammed, who joined the center seven years ago, has also since competed in tournaments in Baghdad and other provinces, finishing in top positions. “Consistent training is central to the sport, but academic schedules concentrate most sessions around weekends and holidays.”