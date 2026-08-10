Two tennis titles for Iraq in Turkiye

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq national tennis player Humam Issam won the singles and doubles titles at the Alanya International tournament in Turkiye.

Issam told Shafaq News on Sunday that the singles competition featured 22 players and that he played seven matches across the group and knockout stages, defeating a Russian opponent before beating Sweden’s runner-up 7-5, 6-3 in the final on hard courts.

He also won the doubles title alongside a Swedish partner who, according to Issam, ranks second nationally in the under-16 category.

The multinational tournament is “useful preparation” during the Iraqi player’s training camp in Turkiye, which he is funding independently ahead of upcoming Iraq national team qualifiers.