Gold rises in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose in Baghdad on Tuesday, with 21-carat foreign gold reaching 948,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, up 8,000 dinars from Monday, while prices in Erbil held steady.

According to Shafaq News market survey, wholesale markets on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street priced 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 948,000 dinars per mithqal for sale and 944,000 dinars for purchase. The selling price stood at 940,000 dinars on Monday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was quoted at 918,000 dinars per mithqal for sale and 914,000 dinars for purchase.

At Baghdad jewelry shops, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 950,000 and 960,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold traded between 920,000 and 930,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices were unchanged, with 22-carat gold selling at 978,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 935,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 800,000 dinars.