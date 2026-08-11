Iraq foils $1.4M state land seizure

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) stated on Tuesday it had thwarted an attempt to seize 40 dunams (10 hectares) of state-owned land in western Al-Anbar province, with arrest and summons orders issued for 34 people linked to the case.

The commission said two properties belonging to the Finance Ministry were targeted in a scheme to transfer ownership to private individuals. Investigators found that a forged ownership-verification decision had been used to register the land under the province’s housing cooperative association.

The properties were subsequently divided into 336 plots, with an estimated combined value of 1.831 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.4 million).

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